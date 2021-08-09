Stretch your Dollar: Back to school and near-end of summer deals in August

While August may seem like the end of summer and a new school year is near, many exciting events are right around the corner! We are stretching your dollar with the deals that mark the changing seasons.

As the seasons get ready to change, DealNews is out with the markdowns to look for this month.

The site says you can expect to save 60% on kids’ clothes, 65% on laptops, and basic school supplies like notebooks and folders are $1 each.

This is also the month summer clothing goes on sale, with discounts as high as 75% off at places like Lands End and Banana Republic. Patio furniture, garden tools also get moved to the sale rack.

What NOT to buy? Deal News says to skip the Fall clothes, TVs, mattresses, or appliances until you get closer to Labor Day sales, or even in the Fall.

Remember: Labor Day comes with its own spike in sales. And, a reminder that Connecticut’s tax-free week is next week! You’ll be able to save on the sales tax for most clothing and shoes under $100.