Stretch Your Dollar: Back-to-school deals

(WTNH)– Tax-free week kicks off in Connecticut this Sunday and many of you will no doubt be getting your back-to-school shopping done in the next week or so.

We are stretching your dollar with where you can find some deals right now.

Schools across Connecticut are set to open and parents and student alike are shopping for deals.

USA Today ran down some of the best bargains out there, everything from clothing to computers.

It found big savings on school uniforms at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

And Anthropologie has savings of as much as 40% on some items.

Gap, Kohl’s, Target and Lands End are among the other retailers with sizable savings on back to school clothing.



For school supplies, Staples if offering discounts on your entire order. Spend $100 and you can use a coupon code to save $20.

Target and Office Depot are also offering discounts on everything from backpacks to the basics like notebooks.



For your tech needs check out Best Buy. You can save up to $300 on a laptop.



Office Depot also has big tech sales with savings up to 50% on some accessories. For college students look for savings on dorm and apartment furnishings.

The Container Store and PB Teen have plenty of deals.

And you can find savings on mattresses from Casper.

And don’t forget tax-free week in Connecticut, which can save you money on eligible clothing and shoes under $100, starts this Sunday, August 18th.