(WTNH) – Connecticut’s sales tax-free week has officially begun, which means it’s time to get to that back-to-school shopping list.

Back-to-school shopping is in full swing and with the state’s tax-free week kicking off on Sunday, shoppers are searching for the best deals. Forbes has come out with a look at who is offering big savings.

Be sure to check out Amazon’s “Off to College” page featuring markdowns on laptops, headphones, and even vacuums according to Forbes.

It’s also reporting right now that students, parents, and educators can save up to 15% on Samsung smartphones, laptops, and tablets. For clothing, if you’re shopping at J Crew, be sure to use the code “APLUS” to save up to 40% on full-price kids’ styles.

Nike is also offering 50% off which can offer savings for whoever you’re shopping for. For backpacks, check out Pottery Barn, Target, and Macy’s for savings.

For supplies, Forbes says Staples has notebooks, binders, pens, and pencils starting at $.50. And in the dorm room, check out Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond for markdowns on comforters, shower caddies, and other essentials.

The tax-free week goes until Sunday, August 27, and applies to most clothing and shoes under $100.