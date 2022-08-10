(WTNH) – A new school year is approaching, and that means it’s time for back-to-school shopping. As the country faces high inflation and supply shortages, News 8 can help you stretch your dollar.

The back-to-school shopping list can really add up when you’re at the register. But with inflation prices and many stores still facing production issues, Consumer Reports’ deals editor Samantha Gordon said there are still deals to be found.

“We are still seeing some of those residual disruptions that are impacting shipping times and inventory levels, but you can still find savings,” said Gordon.

Gordon advised others that they should plan ahead, create a budget, and compare prices online before they go.

“Just knowing what your options allow you to make much smarter purchasing decisions,” she said.

You should also spread out your shopping by checking stores that aren’t major retailers.

“When it comes to a budget, choosing the right stores based on how much you’ll be able to save can really make a big difference, and don’t discredit places like office supply stores and wholesalers,” said Gordon.

If you’re in the market for electronics, consider buying refurbished products. Experts say to look for a certified used model from a reputable seller.

“That can be a great way to get a good chunk of savings and the product should function just as well as something that’s brand new out of the box,” she noted.

And after you’ve made all your back-to-school purchases, make sure to keep an eye out for sales.

“If you see a price drop, you may be able to get a partial refund,” said Gordon. “You just have to reach out to customer service and ask them. You usually have a two-week window if they have a policy in place and if they don’t, they might be able to work with you or you might just be able to return that product and buy it again for that sale price.”