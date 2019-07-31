Stretch Your Dollar: Back to school shopping list

(WTNH)– Summer fun is still well underway, but don’t forget, it’s already time to start looking at that back to school shopping list.

You may be surprised by what consumers are buying this year. We are stretching your dollar with a look.

As kids head back to school, families are planning to spend more than ever on supplies, according to a survey of nearly 8,000 families by the National Retail Federation.

On average, parents of K-thru-12 students expect to drop nearly $700 this fall. The NRF data projects American households will spend the most this year on clothing and accessories.

Electronics, such as computers, calculators and phones came in second on the list.

“It seems that more and more schools are requiring you to have these things. So no, no surprise there,” said Mark Mathews, Vice President of Research For the National Retail Federation.

And then there’s back-to-college,

Electronics are big with this crowd too and they’re where shoppers will put most of their money. They expect to spend almost $1,000 on all of their supplies before even starting classes.

Some of that will go toward showing their school spirit and furnishing their new pads.

“They’re shopping in their university stores and they’re buying a lot of stuff for the dorm rooms,” said Matthews.