Stretch Your Dollar: Back to school supplies

(WTNH) — While the move-in days and the beginning of the school year inch closer and closer, there are still some deep discounts to take advantage of on school supplies.

Tax Free Week may be over, but it doesn’t mean you can’t still save on those last-minute back to school items. Summer may be coming to a close, but back-to-school deals are still hot.

Shopping and money experts say late August to early September is still a great time to save money.

Katherine Cullen of the National Retail Federation says, “We still have the Labor Day sales and stuff in August, so if you missed on an item you really want don’t despair.”

A good saving tip to keep in mind is to buy in bulk. Experts suggest you pool resources with a group of parents who have to buy the same items for their kids, then split the cost to save money.



A second bargain tip is to match prices. According to a recent NerdWallet survey, about 4 out of 5 parents don’t always do this and leave money on the table.

Another suggestion from NerdWallet, buy refurbished laptops or computers instead of new ones. Just make sure it comes with a warranty.



Bargain tip number three: Take the bundle approach and buy pre-packed boxes of supplies online.



Alok Deshpande, financial expert, SmartPath Financial “Standing in the aisles at a Walmart or a Target is tough. And so, you save time and headache if you get the bundle.”



Online sites like schooltoolbox.com and schoolpak.com allow you to search for pre-built boxes for participating schools.



Alok Deshpande, financial expert, SmartPath Financial: “We’ve priced those out to see if you bought them individually versus the bundle. You almost always save on the bundle than versus buying individually. And more importantly, you save time and headache.”

Getting more of your child’s favorite supplies at a cheaper price means you’ll have more ready in the winter or spring if they need any refills or replacements.

