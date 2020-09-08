Stretch Your Dollar: Back-to-school tech item shopping

It’s a back-to-school season unlike any year. But even with crucial items in short supply, there are workarounds to help get you and your children ready for the classroom, whether it be virtual or in-person.

USA Today pulled together a few tips to help make sure students get what they need and when they need it.

When searching for a laptop, get creative. Look directly to the manufacturer like Lenovo or Dell. You may be able to pick up a refurbished model that’s inspected, repaired and carries a solid warranty.

And if your budget is tight, consider a Chromebook rather than a laptop. The devices often have the features students need at a fraction of the cost of a laptop.

And if storage capacity on Chromebooks is an issue for you, consider picking up a portable hard drive. The little devices can serve as a kind of digital locker for students to store homework and assignments.

Stay on top of what’s in stock and what’s on sale by signing up for alerts on exclusive deals.

Best Buy says signing up for its student deals program gives you access to offers on everything from laptops and printers to small appliances.

Check out sites like DealNews, Now in Stock and Zoo-lert. They’ll track several products at once and you can get alerts from them on what’s available.