NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We all hate to miss a good deal. We are stretching your dollar with bargains to look out for this season.

Spring has sprung! That means spending more time outdoors, seeing the sights, and shopping!

Every season brings its own deals, and spring has no exception.

Kristin McGrath with Retail-Me-Not, has some tips on when to look for the best deals for spring. She says that travel providers offer good discounts on last-minute inventory.

“Some of the sweet spots are going to be cruise cabins, hotels, tours, anything that is unsold and needs to be sold,” said McGrath.

“A big exception to that is going to be Easter week, or any local school Spring Break week.

Those are peak travel time. So stay away from those if you want to save the most.”

When looking for appliances, McGrath says a good time for bargains is around Earth Day, April 22.

“We generally see some pretty good discounts, 20% off in some cases, if you are buying those Energy Star rated appliances, because retailers are tapping into the enthusiasm around Earth Day,” said McGrath.

If you’re in the market for electronics like computers or televisions, McGrath says that when retailers switch to a new model year, they start discounting the previous year models.

McGrath says a strategic time to shop for TVs is around Memorial Day, because you will find bugger discounts.

Cookware and home goods really go on sale close to Mother’s Day and school graduations.

“Retailers are competing for business, so you will start seeing gifts on sale marketed towards gifts for mothers, or the recent graduate,” said McGrath.

And, when it comes to spring clothes, McGrath said the best time to shop is when retailers are switching over from spring to summer.