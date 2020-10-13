Stretch Your Dollar: BBB, Amazon issue warning about scammers ahead of Prime Day

A new report from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people about con artists posing as Amazon employees to try and steal personal information.

The alert came ahead of Tuesday’s Prime Day.

The BBB said callers are pretending to work for Amazon. The calls sometimes show up as legitimate numbers.

“Once you press one, you open yourself up to whatever it is they’re wanting from you, your personal information, your social security, your bank your driver’s license,” Lori Wilson, CEO of the BBB’s San Francisco office, told ABC News.

Experts said the scammer tells you there’s a problem with your Amazon account like a lost package or a declined credit card payment. Then, they ask for personal information like your Amazon account login, credit card number or date of birth.

“They’re targeting anybody with a phone, so whether it’s a business or whether it’s a somebody who doesn’t own their own company, you’re a target,” Wilson explained.

Amazon said it works hard to protect against “…bad actors that fraudulently use our brand…”

The company warned users to be skeptical of unsolicited calls and to refrain from making payments outside of its website.

Also, experts advise ignoring demands for urgent action, adding that’s how scammers get you to react fast without thinking.

Prime Day runs Oct. 13-14.

ABC News contributed to this report.