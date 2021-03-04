Stretch Your Dollar: Be cautious of these health insurance scams

(WTNH) — Amid a global pandemic, consumers are more aware than ever on how to stay healthy, and a big piece of that is having the right health insurance.

But like anything, scammers are preying on your fears, so take the time to arm yourself with the most common health insurance scams to look out for.

Consumer expert Clark Howard has the following things to look for:

Getting charged to sign up: Remember there is never a fee to sign up at healthcare.gov but people will get a call from someone offering to walk you through the process for a price. Instead, reach out for help from a reputable provider or someone you know.

Getting a call from someone who says you need a new Medicare card: You don’t need a physical card to get services, but if you do need another, you can get one online.

High-pressure solicitations: People are reporting getting calls or visits from people claiming you have to sign up for Obamacare by law, even threatening lawsuits. Bottom line, take a step back before responding to anyone who approached you and never hand out your personal information to someone you don’t know.

Be sure to report any possible scams.