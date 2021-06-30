Stretch your Dollar: Beat the heat wave with free cool down destinations for kids

(WTNH) — As we extend into day four of this summer heat wave, you may be trying to figure out what you’re going to do with the kids to keep them cool. We are stretching your dollar with some ideas.

You can take the kids to any of the state’s beaches, splash pads, or pools around the state. You may be able to find free transportation to some of the state parks through “ParkConnect“.

Admission to the Dinosaur Place in Montville has gives you access to New England’s largest splash pad.

The Barnes Nature Center in Bristol has indoor and outdoor fun, including hands-on learning experiences with puzzles, toys, and games. Call ahead for hours and availability.

Brownstone Adventure Sports Park in Portland has swimming/water obstacles, rope swings into the quarry, cliff jumping, wakeboarding and more.

Camp SoNo in Norwalk may also be fun for your family for indoor play. You have to reserve a spot. Call and plan ahead so you know what activities there are on a given day.

Take them to one of the area malls where there are kid-friendly activities. The Danbury Fair Mall, Meriden mall, the Buckland Hills Mall, and Westfarms Mall are just a few places with activities for little ones.

Lake Compounce in Bristol and Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury is always a fun time and also has a water park for kids of all ages.

And of course, we have the Farmington River where you can go tubing, as well as a number of places to rent kayaks and paddleboards, and many more children’s museums.

Check out CTVisit.com for more local, weekly ideas.