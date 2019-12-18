Stretch Your Dollar: Being mindful of the environment and your money during the holidays

(WTNH) — It’s the most festive time of the year, but it’s also the most wasteful! Americans throw away about 25 percent more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve. We’re stretching your dollar on how experts say small sustainable choices have a big impact to protect the environment and even save you money.

Despite the cheer, the holiday season takes a toll on the environment. But there are some sustainable ways to simplify and reduce waste.

“We need to be aware of our impact and the things we are purchasing, of the things we are consuming,” Michelle Diaz-Laboy, Trees Atlanta.

1: Go with eco-friendly gifts. Give items that are long-lasting or can be re-used or recycled. How about gift certificates to local museums, concerts, restaurants or theaters? Or, make your own holiday presents. Also easier on the wallet!

“It’s pretty affordable because most of the ingredients you could have at home for example doing your own body scrub. The only things you’ll need are olive oil, salt and coconut oil, and maybe some essential oils,” Michelle Diaz-Laboy, Trees Atlanta.

“Most people have this at home. If you don’t have Himalayan salt you can use regular sugar or regular salt,” Dana Render, Trees Atlanta.

2: Ditch the wrapping paper. Opt for alternatives like scarves, magazines, newspapers, maps, posters. According to the CDC, if every American family wrapped just three presents in reused materials, it would save enough paper to cover $45,000 football fields.

3: When it comes to decor, ditch the tinsel and plastic decor. Instead, use natural items that are also money savers like evergreens, berries, flowers and twigs to make ornaments.

Or simply re-use last year’s items and avoid the temptation to buy anything new.