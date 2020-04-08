Stretch Your Dollar: Being mindful when web conferencing

Millions of Americans are now going to work, or school, from home, but those web meetings or virtual classes may not be as private as you may think. We’re stretching your dollar with mindful tips to protect yourself and your family.

Before COVID-19, you may not have even heard of apps like Cisco Webex or Zoom. Now, millions are downloading and using web conferencing to stay in touch, but the FBI is warning Americans to be careful.

Reports are emerging nationwide of what’s being called teleconference hijacking. A stranger disrupts an online class or work meeting to spread porn, hate messages or threatening language.

But there are things you can do to protect yourself – Don’t make meetings or classrooms public. Require a meeting password or use a waiting room feature on some apps to control who gets in. Don’t share a link to the teleconference publicly. Also, never post it on social media. Instead, send it directly to specific people.

Manage screen sharing options on certain apps. They can be controlled by the host only. Make sure your app is updated. Some companies have stepped up security measures.