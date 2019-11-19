Stretch Your Dollar: Being smart with your money and protecting your identity this holiday season

The holiday shopping season officially kicks off next week, but some of you may have already started. If you’re a bargain shopper, it’s important you are smart with your money, and your identity, in your quest to pinch pennies. We are stretching your dollar with some tips.

Experts warn consumers- don’t put your quest to save ahead of protecting your private information.



“1 in 5 say they’re willing to share information that could put them at risk of identity theft in order to get the best deals during the holidays,” Experian’s Director of Consumer Information Rod Griffin.

Griffin tells News 8 they surveyed a group of people and found a shocking willingness to give up personal information this time of year. From opening new store credit cards to answering surveys for savings, you need to think before you jump on what appears to be a great offer.



“If you’re shopping online or anywhere else for that matter, make sure you know who the retailer is, make sure you know why you’re shopping there, and make sure you’re only providing information that they need to complete that transaction during the holidays.”



If you’re using credit to pay for purchases, you want to know how and when you’re paying it back. If you struggle with debt, and honestly don’t have an answer, you may want to rethink what you’re doing.



“That usually means a trade-off. Something you’ll delay purchasing in the future or not.”

It’s about making a list, a budget and sticking to it. Starting the new year in debt only makes those financial resolutions harder to achieve.

Many resolutions also involve improving your credit score.

Well, you have to be aware of identity theft as you fill out applications for store credit cards or surveys to save money. Shopping is a good way to improve your credit score as long as you’re doing it right.

Paying bills on time, being careful about what information you give out and avoid debt you can’t pay off.