Stretch your Dollar: Best 4th of July sales happening now, and what deals to grab later

(GMA) — From outdoor grills to patio furniture to coolers, major retailers are offering sales on everything to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

Co-founder of Crazy Coupon Lady Joanie Demer said, “The hottest category of sales for the 4th of July is really going to be a lot of the staples that you might have if you are hosting a party.”

For your picnic or BBQ, Target is offering Igloo coolers for $19. Home Depot is offering a Nexgrill 5 burner for 20% off at $198.

“Record low prices, lowest prices of the year on things like a 12 pack of soda, which are under $3 this week at Target,” Demer added.

In 2019, pre-pandemic, Americans spent more than $6.5 billion on the holiday.

This year 84% of Americans will celebrate in some way and the total spend is likely to be in the same range.

Retailers are vying for your dollars beyond the holiday weekend too.

“Every online shopper is having a deal,” said Hitha Herzog, Chief Research Officer of H Squared Research. “Go ahead and bookmark that retailer because inevitably something will go on sale.”

Major retailers like Macy’s and Best Buy are running sales on select kitchen appliances with markdowns as high as 40% and re-imagine your closet at Athleta, Coach, and J. Crew with sales up to 50% off.

As for what to avoid, Demer said, apart from home appliances, you can do better on personal or entertainment electronics later this year.

“If you are thinking about TVs and other tech, now is not the best time. Once we are into July and late summer, I would say it is worth holding out for those black Friday prices,” Demer said.

One more tip: No matter what you buy, and when, take the time to comparison shop. It will mean more money in your pocket.