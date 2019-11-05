Stretch Your Dollar: Best checking account bonuses

Now that November is here, many of you are gearing up for an expensive time of year as you buy holiday gifts and book winter flights. It’s why it may not be a bad idea to shop around for a new credit card as many of them have sign-on bonuses.

We are stretching your dollar with a look at some of the best, according to bankrate.com.

The three cards with the best savings and money market account bonuses are here:

Discover Bank with $150 or $200 bonus

Chase bank with the same $150 or $200 bonus

Capital One that has a $200 or $1,000 bonus

The top four cards with the best checking account bonuses:

Fifth Third Bank with $500 in bonuses

Wells Fargo with a $400 bonus

TD Bank and Chase Bank with between a $150 to $300 dollar bonus

Remember, banks use sign-up bonuses to set themselves apart to bring in new customers and deposits. This could work to your benefit.

Having credit helps you build credit and it doesn’t hurt to have some extra money come your way. But only do this if you know you can pay the card in full on time. Otherwise, the bonus won’t be worth it.

