(WTNH) – It’s day two of Amazon’s October Deals Day! We are Stretching Your Dollar by looking at some of the best deals under $100.

With one day down shoppers are scooping up all kinds of deals during October Deal Days, from clothing to toys, HomeGoods and tech items. Shoppers finding the biggest wins come from tech items under $100.

The verge with some of the best savings in tech, such as Amazon’s Echo Speaker for $59- a savings of $45.

Apple’s most basic earbuds are being sold for an all-time low of $89- $40 off.

Some smart-home devices are on sale, such as the Wired Floodlight Camera selling for $49.99, which is $50 off.

Also, a smart lamp for kids is $16.99, which is $13 off of the usual price.

There are also some savings for gamers, travelers and pet owners. New pop-up deals are rolling out through the end of the day.

This is just on Amazon, but remember to check other retailers like Target and Kohl’s with competing offers and deals.