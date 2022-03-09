(WTNH) – As oil and gas prices spike the cost of travel could climb as families book the cost of travel could climb right as families book their spring break and summer vacations.

The high price of oil will eventually get passed on to consumers in the form of higher ticket prices. It’s very possible that summer flights will start to see a significant impact from the price of oil,” said Cheap Flights Founder Scott Keyes.

The cost of oil is climbing past $120 dollars a barrel- higher than it’s been in well over a decade and now there are concerns it will go as high as $170 a barrel by the end of the week as global tensions rise.

Families are wondering when it is the best time to book flights to save the most money.

“Try to get those flights booked, especially if you’re hoping to travel this summer or this fall or even in the winter. If you don’t book it today and then you wait three months to book your flights, well, it’s very possible that flight prices could be significantly higher by then,” continued Keyes.

Right now, ticket prices are close to what they were pre-pandemic. According to the Hopper app, domestic airfare is averaging $290 roundtrip, down 9% from 2019. International trips average $690 dollars road trip down 14% from before the pandemic but those prices may not last.