Stretch Your Dollar: Big deals to find this Martin Luther King Jr. Day

(WTNH) – As retailers work to clear out their inventory after the holidays, you can save big. We are stretching your dollar with where you can find deals this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

These come to us from Yahoo and the deals are happening now. If you’re looking for an excuse to buy new furniture, Wayfair is slashing up to 60 percent off certain items. The sale ends on Tuesday.

From now through Jan. 24, Yeti has 25 percent off select rambler drinkware products with no coupon needed.

Kate Spade is having a 30 percent off sale when you use coupon code ‘lngweekend’ meaning you can save up to 65 percent off on everything under that sale.

At Nordstrom, you can save 25 percent off home essentials. The sale ends on Monday, so act fast.