Stretch Your Dollar: Big savings for holiday car shoppers

If you’re in the market for a new car, the end of the year offers big savings on some models. We are stretching your dollar with a look at what incentives are available for holiday car shoppers.

Tis the season for holiday shopping and if you’re in need of a new set of wheels, the last week of the year offers some of the best savings as dealers look to clear their lots.

In fact, Consumer Reports found deals of 10% or more off on some 2019 models from Chrysler, Ford, Toyota and Nissan.

Even some 2020 models are available at a discounted price. The 2020 Toyota Avalon for example was marked down 14%.

The new Camry could be had for 12% off. Same for the Sportage from Kia. The Chevy Equinox was going for 10% in some cases. That same discount applied to the 2020 Nissan Murano as well.

Remember, as the days of 2019 wind down, dealerships may be motivated to negotiate to try and hit not only December’s sales goals, but annual ones as well, so be ready to ask for an even better deal.

Those were national deals they were finding. You may even find bigger savings depending on where you live. Regionally, dealerships will always compete with each other.