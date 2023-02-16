(WTNH) – The countdown is now on to this year’s President’s Day sales. Inflation data shows some costs easing, but persistently higher prices on everything from gas and electricity to groceries.

We are stretching your dollar with tips to maximize sales to offset inflations.

This weekend may be a rare opportunity for a discount amidst an economy that’s still overheated.

“What we’re seeing that is different this President’s Day is that the sales are starting to creep a little bit earlier in the cycle and some of them will extend into the beginning of March,” said Regina Conway, Consumer Expert with Slick Deals.

Like seasonal items, winter clothing sales are starting to warm up. Columbia has up to 40% off winter gear and Backcountry has up to 60% off.

Adidas has an extra 425% off their sale items, but they are also selling a $100 gift card that comes with a bonus free $20 card. If you need a new deep freezer, it’s a good time to look at appliances.

Lowes has up to $750 off appliances and Home Depot has up to 25% off, both through March 1. Best Buy has up to $850 off refrigerators.

“President’s Day weekend is a really good time for big-ticket purchases to be on the lookout,” said Jill Gonzalez, Senior Analyst at WalletHub.

Almost all of the bed in a box companies like Casper, Purple or Saatva have sales between 25% to 50% off and mattress stores are offering deals like a King for the price of a queen sale at Mattress Firm, which can mean as much as $700 off.