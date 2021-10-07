Stretch Your Dollar: Black Friday deals, Amazon Bargains, Retail savings

(WTNH)– The holiday shopping season is kicking off earlier than usual with Black Friday deals leading the way. We are stretching your dollar with ways to save some money with early holiday shopping tips.

Amazon is now offering Black Friday-worthy deals, touting early access to deep discounts across every category.

Target has announced a holiday price match guarantee. The retail store also launched their own “deal days” from Oct. 10-12, promising savings on thousands of items online, through their app, and in stores.

“It could take a little bit longer, particularly for e-commerce, for things to arrive at your home,” said Jennifer Smith, a reporter at the Wall Street Journal.

October is typically the business shipping month of the year as retailers stock up for Black Friday.

But just three months shy from Christmas, the supply chain is facing massive disruptions. The Pandemic has created shipping issues, shortages, and delays.

Microsoft can’t get the parts to build the new XBOX consoles. Nike’s been feeling the supply crunch as well. Nike has been working to shift footwear production out of Vietnam, where factories are closed because of COVID restrictions.

Some retailers are trying to alleviate their stress by flying goods in by air flight. Others like Target, Walmart, and Home Depot are chartering their own ships and avoiding these backlogged ports to make sure they’re stocked for the holidays.

Clothing companies like H&M and BooHoo admitted their profits are likely to suffer because of rising supply chain costs and bottlenecks in ports coast to coast.

And with the advice to shop early, comes the warning to consumers that you could soon see this cost of supply crunch on your pocketbook. Experts say prices could rise as much as 20%, so look for those increases on everything from toys to holiday decor.