Stretch Your Dollar: Black Friday deals arrive early for eager shoppers

Black Friday sales are coming early this year. With so many shopping online due to COVID, Ship Matrix estimates three billion packages will be delivered during peak period – that’s 25 packages per household. We are stretching your dollar with a look at the best deals out there.

“Those scenes of people crowding around the front of the stores waiting to get in? We’re not going to see that, mostly because people can’t gather where people are going to be gathering online,” Hitha Herzog, Chief Research Officer, Square Research.

Black Friday deals are getting an early start this year, and instead of one day, some retailers are rolling out deals all month long

“As soon as Halloween ends, I would say right at 12 a.m., you’re going to start seeing Black Friday deals.”

Target announced its “Black Friday now” deals started this Sunday and is said to feature weekly deals for the rest of November both online and in-store so you can plan ahead and avoid crowds.

Target’s first set of deals feature Beats Studio 3 headphones at 50 percent off. Bose QuietComfort headphones are $100 off

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 marked down $60.

Target isn’t alone: Best Buy also releasing their deals early with some of their biggest steals available now, like the 70-inch Samsung LED 4K television $220 off.

Starting next Friday, Home Depot customers will be able to access deals online and in the store, like $300 off the GE washer or dryer.

“A lot of the deals right now are really just trying to get consumers excited. My advice is to make sure that they are watching the deals specifically and in some cases they may want to wait.”

Experts suggest if you buy something now and see it advertised at a lower price later, it never hurts to ask for a price adjustment.

Target has changed its policy this year so that if you buy between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 and you see something at a lower price anywhere lower in that window on target, you should be eligible for a price adjustment. But you have to ask for it.