Stretch Your Dollar: Black Friday deals to keep a tab on

It’s a busy time with pretty much all retailers competing with different saving opportunities. We are stretching your dollar with three tips to ensure you’re looking in the right place for deals this Black Friday.

These tips come to us from the Wallet Hub. First, the average discount for Black Friday is 40% off. Aim to shop this discount or higher to avoid Black Friday traps.

Look for the most sales on apparel and accessories. The fewest on consumer packaged goods, which is items like cosmetics, food or cleaning products.

If you shop Amazon, Wallet Hub tracked down the five best deals on their devices:

The Echo Dot will be $22 — regularly $50

Echo Show 5 will be about $50 when it’s normally $90

The Fire TV stick will be about $20 — normally $40.

There will also be savings on the Ring and the Fire 7 tablet

