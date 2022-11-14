(WTNH) — Some big Black Friday deals are arriving early this year, with inflation and credit card interest rates at a high point.

With just two weeks until Black Friday, retailers are out with early deals to grab your attention and your dollars.

“Black Friday is not here yet. I will say that. But the good news is, is that we are seeing, you know, early deals from stores like Target and Best Buy that are absolutely the kind of prices that we expect to see,” said Julie Ramhold from DealsNews.

Target is offering its holiday price match guarantee through Christmas Eve, and this weekend it’s offering early deals on select books, videogames, puzzles, and more.

And at Walmart, for Black Friday savings, keep an eye out for Monday deals.

For example, a 4-inch touch Chromebook is on sale for $179, which is $120 off.

At Home Depot right now a front-load washer and dryer are on sale for under $800 each, which is about $351 in savings.

“If you see a good deal on something that you want, then by all means, go ahead and get it. But keep in mind that the bulk of the best deals are still probably going to come around Thanksgiving and Black Friday,” said Ramhold.

And a note on paying for those purchases, with the average credit card APR now at 19.04%, the highest in nearly four decades, experts remind shoppers to pay off their monthly charges immediately.

“It’s really only smart to use a credit card if you can pay in full and avoid interest,” said Ted Rossman from Bankrate.com. “Focus on tackling your debt, and maybe put your holiday spending on a debit card instead or use cash. We found that 40% of shoppers are changing their behavior because of inflation. And that includes buying less stuff starting earlier.”

To optimize your savings, experts said to make a list of gifts with current prices. Then determine a good discount price and be reasonable with what you would pay.