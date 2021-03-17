Stretch Your Dollar: Book summer travel and vacations now, experts advise

(ABC News) — Summer vacation bookings are on the rise, and doctors say with proper safety precautions it’s okay to get away.

This year, finding a camping spot may not be as easy.

Gary Garth, from USA Today, says amid the pandemic, outdoor adventures are skyrocketing in popularity.

“Pople are they ready to get out and ready to get some fresh air, ready to feel safe? And one of the reasons I think camping is so popular, it’s a very safe activity…”

Garth says over 50 million Americans are expected to hit the road and pop a tent or park the RV this summer. According to pitchup.com, outdoor site reservation service bookings for 2021 are up 39% compared to the same time in 2020.

“We’re looking at a summer that’s going to be hard to get a site and is going to demand some action on your part if you actually want to make sure you secure one,” said Heather Greenwood David, with National Geographic.

And those reservations go fast. Experts advise starting as early as possible, like now, to see when your favorite park opens up its online reservations.

“If you’re hoping for a Memorial Day weekend spot, you may already be out of luck,” she said.

While national parks have always been a really popular option this year, you may need to get a little more creative.