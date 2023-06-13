(WTNH) — It wasn’t long ago that the cruise ship industry was laid high and dry by COVID-19. But now, things are much different with many people eager to set sail.



We’re Stretching Your Dollar with what it means if you have plan to book a vacation.

The cruise industry is in the midst of a robust recovery from the social distancing days of the pandemic.

Industry leaders are expecting 31.5 million passengers to set sail in 2023 — 106% of pre-pandemic levels. Two of the biggest cruise lines are reporting more than 100% occupancy in the first quarter of 2023.

According to Royal Caribbean’s earning report, the company saw average occupancy rates of 102.1%, with Norwegian Cruise Holdings seeing a 101.5% in bookings from January through April.

Colleen McDaniel SOT – It does happen just like the airlines cruise lines also,” Cruise Critic’s Colleen McDaniel said. “So overbook their ships, and they do it on purpose because they know that people ultimately will be canceling.”

Travel agent Sonia Bhagwan posted a video from an April Norwegian Cruise, showing the crowd coming up and down the stirs — during a drill.”

“The majority of the time, you won’t see all 3,000 guests on the ship,” Bhagwan said. “There are instances in the common areas where, like in my video, where you will run into all of them. And it could seem overwhelming and even a little bit scary.”

The surge in bookings can also be frustrating.

Diane Gainey said celebrity cruises bumped her off a cruise that she and family had been planning for more than a year.

“When you get the contract, it should clearly state that they do over-book,” Gainey said. “And in that case, what would happen to your deposit and other charges?”

Experts said to be prepared to be flexible when making your plans. As most cruise companies will offer you a full refund or vouchers for travel at another time — and if you’re on a packed vessel, there are still wants to make the most of it.

Crews are smart in the way they design these ships to maximize the fun people can have without crowding. Just make sure you have a backup plan if you’re one of the unlucky ones, and of course, always ask what refunds and rebooking policies look like.