(WTNH) — Even though it’s still the middle of winter, now is actually the best time to book your summer travel plans.

2022 was not a great year for travel. Flight cancelations, delays, and staffing shortages dominated the headlines and left a lot of frustrated travelers.

However, Going.com’s co-founder Scott Keyes said he’s optimistic about travel in 2023.

“I think the overall trend of travel in 2023 is going to be a re-normalization of everything from airfare to cancellations to rental cars,” he stated.

One of the best ways to make sure you’re getting a good deal on your flight is to book it at the right time.

“If you’re hoping to travel domestically, trying to get that flight booked by late March, after that point, fares are generally going to move in one direction and it’s not down,” Keyes said.

And if you’re looking for an overseas trip, look even earlier.

“Probably by late February, maybe early March at the latest. After that point, I think, again, fares are going to get quite a bit more expensive,” Keyes added.

Keyes noted that you are likely to get better deals if you look at the beginning or the end of summer.

“I think the first two weeks of June, and the last two weeks of August are typically going to be 30 or 40% cheaper than flights in the middle of summer,” he said.

If you’re intimidated by the idea of booking flights too far ahead of time, don’t be. Keyes said that airlines have made it far easier to change your flights without having to pay a fee.

And as always, if you’re flexible, traveling on a Tuesday tends to get you lower airfare prices