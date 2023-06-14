(WTNH) — ABC News is uncovering some of the biggest schemes across the country and one is right in our backyard. We are stretching your dollar with a look at business imposter scams on the rise.

An important warning as a business imposter scam is off the charts just over the state line in Massachusetts.

“They’re using technology and all types of tools to make the actual scams seem real,” said Campbell.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office receive more than 200 complaints in 2022, about scammers impersonating employees of real companies, or representing fake ones to bait consumers, and then steal their personal information and money.

“If they post an ad, they’re posing a fake ad on a legitimate website. So these are folks who are sophisticated,” said Campbell.

Nationwide business imposter scams are skyrocketing. The FTC reports total losses spiked from $196 million in 2020 to $660 million in 2022.

Scammers pretending to be everything from big businesses like banks, to smaller ones, like tattoo shops.

“Looked at their page, looked through their stuff. It seemed legitimate enough to me,” said Michaela Zouharis.

Michaela Zouharis told a WCVB reporter in Boston, that she was considering getting a tattoo with her friend when she says she received a message via social media about a new tattoo studio.

She says the alleged artist requested a deposit of $50 from her and $100 from her friend through a mobile payment service. But when it was time to get the tattoos, there was no answer.

“I’m like, Hey, I’m parked on the street. Hope that’s okay. That’s when she stopped answering,” said Ivana Awada.

Police in Quincy, MA warned that at least a dozen people lost money due to this scam and it can happen anywhere.

It’s the reminder to research companies closely, their reviews and lean toward those that come recommended. It’s a red flag when you’re required to hand over money before a service, especially when its some kind of a wire or electronic transfer.