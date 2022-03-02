(WTNH) — For millions of Americans making purchases online like 41-year-old Rolie Jaspe, an increasingly popular choice at checkout is the buy now, pay later option.

It allows customers to purchase and receive a product right away, sometimes with just a small down-payment. Then, the consumer can make a series of installment payments over time, without charging interest, as long as those payments are on time.

Jaspe said this could apply when buying an expensive product like an Xbox, iPad, or jacket.

“It’s much more affordable to pay $250 every two weeks than putting [down] $1,000 up-front,” Jaspe said.

Consultancy Accenture said the number of buy now, pay later shoppers in the U.S. has surged by more than 300% since 2018, reaching 45 million active users last year. Financial technology firms like Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna offering the service are finding a major foothold among younger consumers and shoppers on a budget.

“The big change is the fact that younger consumers in particular have moved away from a traditional credit,” David Sykes of Klarna said. “And so we’ve sort-of filled that void.”

However, experts warn that buy now, pay later firms aren’t without risk.

Consumer advocates warn shoppers might get behind payment schedules for multiple products and risk getting charged high late fees and interest.