(WTNH) — Buy now, pay later! Inflation has many people worried about their bottom line heading into the holiday season, which is why buy now, pay later (BNPL) options may seem tempting.

It’s November and retailers are already decking the halls for the holidays. But with inflation putting a strain on families’ finances, BNPL later options are growing in popularity.

Services like Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna give you the option to make purchases and pay back over time in a series of interest-free installments.

But USA Today reminded us that convenience comes at a cost if you’re not careful.

Like extra fees for late payments. It’s an easy way to rack up additional charges, and pay more for the product.

There’s also an increased temptation to spend more, which could quickly lead to debt if you’re not careful.

And you don’t earn rewards like on a credit card that you can ultimately put towards a future purchase. Some alternatives to BNPL include waiting to buy, saving and budgeting, and buying when you have cash.

Or, layaway, except the only drawback is you can’t bring items home until you’ve bought them in full.