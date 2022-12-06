(WTNH) — If you’re in the market for a new car, you may be putting it off until after the holidays. But there’s a good reason to bump it up on your December to-do list!

Looking for new wheels? It can be tempting to pump the breaks until the new year, but there are clear money-savers if you buy a vehicle in December that may not be around in January.

Rapid Car Loans pointed out that dealers will want to clear their inventory before 2023, and the salespeople may have year-end goals they want to hit. This makes dealerships more flexible on prices.

And you can’t forget about all those festive holiday deals to get you in the door, which can all lead to a gift for you when it comes to the price tag.

Here are a few tips you can use so you’re ready to negotiate the best deal:

Learn how dealers manage their finances so you can speak their language when negotiating

Be ready to say “yes” and move quickly when you strike a deal

Check your credit score before you go, so you know where you stand and can make changes if there are any errors on your report impacting your score

Secure your downpayment and line up a cosigner if you need to

There are also steps that can ensure you land deals and close them by the end of the year.

Go in with the knowledge of savings other than the ones the dealership is offering. That means calling around to other places, maybe even stopping in at a few, and seeing what they offer.