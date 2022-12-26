(WTNH) — If you’re in the market for a new car, you may be waiting until after the holidays, but there’s a good reason why you should bump it up on the to-do list.

Looking for new wheels? It can be tempting to pump the breaks until after the New Year, but experts say there are clear money-savers if you buy a vehicle in December that may not be around come January.

Rapid Car Loans pointed out that dealers will want to clear their inventory before 2023, and the salesperson may have year-end target goals they want to hit, which makes them more likely to be flexible on the price.

And don’t forget about all those festive holiday deals to get you in the door!

All of this can lead to a gift for you when it comes to the price tag. So, here are a few tips from Rapid Car Loans to prepare so you’re ready to negotiate the best deal:

Learn how dealers manage their finances so you can speak their language as you negotiate

Get yourself ready to say “yes” and move quickly when you strike a good deal

Check your credit score now, so you know where you stand and can make changes if there are any errors on your report impacting your score

Secure your downpayment and line up a cosigner if you’re going that route

These are just a few steps that can ensure you plan deals and close them by the end of the year.

And of course, you should go in with knowledge of savings other dealerships are offering. This means calling around, maybe even stopping into more than one location to see what they can offer.