Stretch Your Dollar: Buying groceries online

When it comes to online shopping, food dominates sales! We are stretching your dollar with a look at why so many people are now buying groceries online.

Your groceries, delivered! And your favorite restaurant dishes– brought to your door! Skipping the grocery store and restaurant and buying online instead appears to be a growing trend.

A new report from creditcards.com shows that for many, the biggest online expense is food. The survey looked at credit card purchases and found 26-percent of surveyed adults are buying groceries online every week.

While about one-in-five surveyed are buying prepared food and drinks on a weekly basis.The reason for the high rate of spending may be the rewards credit cards offer for restaurant or food-related purchases.

Compared to other purchases, food takes up the biggest chunk of cash every week. But here’s where else people are buying online.

13 percent of those surveyed pay for streaming services online every week, 6 percent bought clothing and other household items each week. And 2 percent paid for travel weekly, while only one-percent bought event tickets online.

The survey also found the majority of online shoppers pay with their credit card instead of debit card.

In the case of groceries, this is really about saving time and maybe gas in some cases when you buy online.

The other perk is that you can check what’s in your kitchen as you shop so you don’t buy anything you don’t need!