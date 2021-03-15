Stretch Your Dollar: Can’t pay your mortgage because of COVID? Here’s what you can do

(WTNH) — If you’re having financial troubles in the pandemic, you’re not alone. Many people may be struggling to pay bills.

The last thing you want is to fall behind on your bills during the pandemic, which is why Fannie Mae’s Danielle McCoy said it’s so important you are honest with yourself, before things get worse.

“I would tell people to reach out even when you’re current. If you think you’re going to miss a mortgage payment, it’s never too early to reach out to your servicer.”

One option many have turned to in the last year is forbearance – a temporary reduction or pause of your monthly mortgage payments. It will protect your financial profile if you don’t wait until you’ve missed payments.

“Let them know that it’s due to COVID-19 and you might need a forbearance because you will be current on your credit report even while you’re in forbearance,” she said.

The biggest concern many people have is how will you get out of forbearance once you’re in. There are a few options. First is a repayment plan.

“A second is a payment deferral. The payments you missed are put to the end of your mortgage payments so you pay them when you pay your loan off. Your monthly payments remain the same.”

Or, there’s a loan modification where your interest rate is adjusted to lower your monthly payments.

There are a lot of options so you can find something that works for you. The key is to talk to your bank as soon as possible to get help before your credit score is impacted negatively.