Stretch Your Dollar: Car dealerships adjusting to pandemic with online sales, home delivery options

While it’s still unclear how long the world health crisis will continue, companies small and large are experiencing change and experts say car sales may never be the same again.

With stay at home orders in states across the country, car dealerships are virtually empty. Consumer Reports says many dealership visits are by appointment only while online sales have been around for a while.

Dealers are now ramping up their online sales and offering home delivery options. Some are adding new digital platforms allowing consumers to select model trim level options and get approved for financing. It’s also allowing some to negotiate trade-in prices and the price of the car the consumer is interested in.

Some are also using video chats to allow customers to walk around a car virtually.