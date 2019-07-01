Stretch Your Dollar: Car deals to look out for on the 4th of July

(WTNH) — We are coming up on the Fourth of July- day that not only offers fireworks and cookouts, but car deals as well.

We are stretching your dollar with a look at what you can find around the independence day holiday.

As we approach July 4th, a Money Matters report found car dealers have been discounting prices on both new and used cars and SUVs.

Consumer Reports crunched the numbers looking at what buyers were paying and then comparing that to sticker prices to determine what models offer the most savings.

What it found was buyers have been scoring savings of 10 to 15% off original prices.

Toyota Camry offers some of the best savings at 15% off with a price range of as low as $24,000 on up to $34,800.

The Honda Pilot was next — buyers of the SUV have been seeing savings of 14%.

A handful of Sedans offered the next best savings.

Buyers of Volkswagen’s Jetta were scoring savings of 13% off the original price. The range for prices on the Jetta went from a low of $18,700 to $27,695.

All of these savings were on 2019 models.

