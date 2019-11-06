Stretch Your Dollar: Cash Back Day

If you’re going to be shopping Amazon, Macy’s or some other retailers this week, you may want to listen closely. We are stretching your dollar with a one-day event that could put some money back in your pocket.

The shopping retail website RetailMeNot created its own shopping holiday. It’s called Cash Back Day, and it’s happening this Thursday, November 7th.

The way it works is you sign up for the RetailMeNot free app, then activate the cash back offer for the retailer you’re interested in. You then make the purchase and you’ll get up to 20% cash back.

The money will come back to you through Venmo, Paypal or a bonus-value gift card. The app says hundreds of online stores are already participating in the event, including amazon, Expedia, Macy’s, Adidas and Kay Jewelers just to name a few.

So if there’s something you were going to buy anyway, you may want to do it Thursday and remember to visit that app to unlock the Cash Back Day code.

==

