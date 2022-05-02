(WTNH) – You’ve heard of apps like Retail Me Not, Get Upside, and Shopkick. What do they all have in common? They are cashback apps or websites, meaning they will provide people with some kind of deal.

We are stretching your dollar with how to decide which is best for you.

These tips come to us from Connecticut Chartered Financial consultant John Caserta.

“You want to do your research to find out which is best for you. A lot depends on the type of shopping you do,” Caserta said.

There are usually cashback apps geared towards those types of purchases.

“Obviously, you want to make sure the retailers you typically use are on that platform. That’s something else to look for,” Caserta said.

A big one is how you get your cashback. Some offer discounts at the time of purchase while others send a check in the mail and could get points toward a future purchase.

So, are the apps worth it? If you’re doing a significant amount of online shopping, like many are, it can help you save money.