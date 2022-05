Conn. (WTNH) — Today is Cinco de Mayo, so we’re Stretching Your Dollar with some great deals.

Taco Bell is offering a bonus for new rewards members — if you sign up today, you can get a free Doritos Locos taco for joining.

Meanwhile at Chipotle, there is no delivery fee with digital orders of $10 or more. Just use the promo code

“DELIVER” in the app.

Your local Chili’s is also joining in on deals. You can get $5 margaritas and select draft beer to help celebrate Cinco de Mayo.