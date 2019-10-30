Stretch Your Dollar: Celebrating Halloween on a not-so-spooky budget

(WTNH) — It’s a spooky figure when it comes to Halloween spending. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend nearly $9 billion this holiday. The big winners this year are pets! We are stretching your dollar with where you can find costume inspiration without spending a fortune.

Are you dressing up your fur-ball this Halloween? You’re not alone. According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers will spend about $490 million on pet costumes this year, more than double a decade ago.

Top costumes this year include pumpkins, hot dogs and superheroes. You can look to social media for inspiration with so many pet parents showing off their furry friends online.

And it’s not just pets. People also turn to sites like YouTube and Pinterest to find creative inspiration for that ideal costume for themselves.

Overall, celebrating Halloween is expected to cost an average of $86 this year with costumes being the biggest expense followed by decorations and candy.

The top costumes for adults? A witch, vampire and superhero.