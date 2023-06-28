(WTNH) — We’re coming up on the Fourth of July, and as you prepare your to-do list for holiday travel, be sure to have a vehicle check-up on there. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with small tweaks that can save you money on-the-go.

We’re just days away from the kick-off to Fourth of July celebrations. If you’re spending the week packing the family up for a road trip, AAA said it’s important you have a few major things checked before you plan to leave.

Starting with your tires: Check their tread, pressure, and be sure to have a spare.

Next, have your breaks checked and the battery to determine its remaining capacity.

Also, check the fluids are at the correct levels for safe vehicle operation. That’s the engine oil, coolant and brake, transmission, and power steering fluids.

Lastly, the belts and hoses. It’s a good idea to replace wiper blades if you haven’t done it in a while.

General maintenance that’s good to do each year — but especially before taking a long road trip.

Some of this can be done for free for AAA members. Check with your local service location, and always have an emergency kit packed in case the unexpected happens.