Stretch your dollar: Checklist for getting your home, vehicle summer-ready

(WTNH) — As you get ready to hit the road on vacation or open your home to visitors, you’re likely thinking of the maintenance that needs to be done to ensure you’re ready for the summer.

We are stretching your dollar with a checklist to help you throughout the year. These tips come to us from The Simple Dollar.

Here are some things you want to check monthly:

Tire pressure

External exhaust vents — for blockage

Smoke/fire/carbon monoxide detectors

Faucets and showerheads — for leaks

Here are some things you want to check quarterly:

Car fluids

Exposed wood and foundations around your home — for cracks and leaks

Gutters — for blockage

Here are some things you want to check annually: