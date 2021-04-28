Stretch your dollar: Checklist for getting your home, vehicle summer-ready

(WTNH) — As you get ready to hit the road on vacation or open your home to visitors, you’re likely thinking of the maintenance that needs to be done to ensure you’re ready for the summer.
We are stretching your dollar with a checklist to help you throughout the year. These tips come to us from The Simple Dollar.
Here are some things you want to check monthly:
- Tire pressure
- External exhaust vents — for blockage
- Smoke/fire/carbon monoxide detectors
- Faucets and showerheads — for leaks
Here are some things you want to check quarterly:
- Car fluids
- Exposed wood and foundations around your home — for cracks and leaks
- Gutters — for blockage
Here are some things you want to check annually:
- Lawnmower — get it ready for summer
- Remove grills on forced air system ducts and vacuum inside the ducts
- Drain off some water from the bottom of the hot water tank
- Check and clean refrigerator and freezer coils.