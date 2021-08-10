Stretch your Dollar: Choosing the best life insurance policy for you and your family

(WTNH) — The COVID pandemic has been a grim reminder that our days are never guaranteed, and life insurance is the financial protection we need for our families in case the unexpected happens.

More people are considering life insurance than ever before. If you’re one of them, we are stretching your dollar with how to choose the best policy for you.

Securian Financial’s Darin Reeser says more and more people are buying in. Basic term life insurance is most popular.

“You buy into it for a specific term, so five years, or 10 years or 20 years, the premium is the same and the benefit is the same for that specific period of time. Often provided through your employer, easy to get, much more affordable,” Reeser said.

Then there’s permanent insurance, which would be a higher premium because you’re covered for a longer period of time.

He says it’s important you know your expenses and you protect your beneficiaries if something happens.

“This is really an opportunity for you to look at what your final expenses are and make sure you’re prepared to cover those things like student loan debt, credit cards, car payments, any of those financial obligations you may have.”

You can use a life insurance calculator available online and even find out what’s available through your employer to start before considering outside companies.