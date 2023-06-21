(WTNH) — On the first day of summer, students may be ready to put school out of their minds, but experts say now is a good time to start planning for what comes next.

During the off-season, it’s a good time to focus shifts to money.

Bridgelight Financial advisor Bill Leavitt explained Connecticut’s savings plan — the “Chet 529.” In the state, there is either the Chet or High Education Trust.

You can start this while your kids are young, even in kindergarten, and it’ll ultimately save you over time because it’s not taxed.

“By not paying taxes on that growth is a big benefit,” Leavitt said. “Not only that, when you take it out and use it, you have those tax deductions too. And you have lots of options on how to grow and invest that money.”

Leavitt said you won’t pay any penalties on it as long as you take it out for some kind of higher education costs — like college tuition, room and board, or other items.

You could also receive a state income tax deduction come April.

“If you’re filing jointly, you can take a tax deduction,” Leavitt said. “Up to $10,000 of the contribution off your state income tax. If you’re filing as an individual, it’s half of that.”

So, what if you save and your child doesn’t go to college? He said you can change the beneficiary to another student in the home.