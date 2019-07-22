Stretch Your Dollar: Common hotel booking myths to avoid

(WTNH) — Summer travel is in full swing and now is the perfect time to learn some money-saving tips from the pros. We are stretching your dollar with some common hotel booking myths to avoid to get the best deals.

When it comes to booking hotels, don’t let misinformation stand in the way of savings.

“You can always get a hotel deal no matter where you’re going, it’s just a matter of strategy of how to do it,” Dayvee Sutton, travel expert.

Travel experts say there are three hotel booking myths you should consider:

First: Your arrival date doesn’t matter- experts say this is false.

“There’s actually a right day of the week to check in, and if you do so you can save up to 47%” Sutton says.

According to hopper.com, the least expensive day of the week is Sunday with Tuesday being the most expensive.

Myth number two: You should always book at the last minute.

According to the pros, not necessarily because it depends on the destination and date of your travel, but hotels are always eager to book empty rooms.

“Hotels operate off of heads and beds policy. So, they’re trying to reach maximum occupancy every night. And most nights they don’t do that,” Sutton explains.

Myth number three: If you comparison shop, you’ll find the best price.

This one is very true, but experts say play this game wisely.

“As soon as you see the deal, book and then monitor that price.”

Once you see something better, re-book! Just make sure the hotel has a friendly cancellation policy.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.