Stretch Your Dollar: Cost of everyday items on the rise

(WTNH)– As vaccinations continue and life gets back to normal, business is coming back to life and that unfortunately means you may pay more for some everyday items. We are stretching your dollar with the changes you’ll notice and what you can do about it.

If you thought you were spending more at the grocery store than ever before … you’re right and more is coming.

Procter and Gamble announced that they are raising prices on items like senior, female and baby care.

“As the global economy is emerging from a year of recession and the pandemic hitting every economy really hard, supply chains are coming back online. That’s now first showing up in raw material costs, so the companies that sell those items to you end up charging more,” said Ben Winck, Economy Reporter at Insider.

While we don’t know the specifics yet, this 27 count of Pampers retails for around 9 dollars. It’s expected to go up as much as 72 cents per package.

Procter’s competitor Kimberly Clark, a company whose products include Huggies diapers and Scott toilet tissue, also announced that they will raise prices on those items starting in June.

“It’s a chain reaction. Once they lift their prices that pretty much gets everyone licensed to to do the same thing,” said Winck.

Everything from Cheerios to peanut butter is also going up. So what can you do?

“There are store brand goods that are often as good quality, or better, and they’re going to cost less,” said Tobie Stanger, Senior Editor, Consumer Reports.

Remember those money-saving apps that can help in times like this. Ibotta will give you cash back and Flipp and Basket that will help you find the lowest price on items you need.