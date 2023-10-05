(WTNH) – As we get into October, your families are likely getting excited for Halloween but it can be an expensive holiday. We are Stretching Your Dollar with costume deals out there.

In just a few weeks, kids will be all dressed up going door to door trick or treating. The mission now is to find those costumes without breaking the bank.

Target has a sale right now on Halloween costumes, 30 percent off, that runs until Oct. 7.

GMA found a Spiderman costume that is normally $25 and is now reduced to $17.50 when signed into a Circle account. A $7.50 savings.

Walmart also has discounts on costumes, even for adults like a Roman Gladiator costume, which is marked down from $56 to $45.

When it comes to decor, Lowe’s has a super spooky animatronic ghost that was $191 and is now $144. But the longer you wait, the more deals you see. Prices should drop as early as Oct. 15

The Spirit Halloween online store says the standard shipping and processing takes four to eight days, so the deadline to order is Oct. 23. Make Oct. 20 your goal to avoid the last-minute rush.

Also, remember to check your second-hand shops like consignment stores or sites like Poshmark where families will sell their gently-used costumes.