(WTNH) — It’s a sailing sweet spot, just as it seems like the cost of everything is on its way up. Cruise prices are being slashed just in time for the vacation season.

With cruise lines still struggling to get passengers on board, you may be able to get some of the best deals ever.

“We’re seeing prices like under $200 or $40 a night. You can take a five-day cruise for less than the cost of a single airfare,” said Chris Gray Faust, with the Cruise Critic.

Faust is tracking cruise line deals, and he noted that people are turning to the high seas in order to avoid the expensive skies.

“They’re really trying to attract people who might right now might be scared of the other things that are going on in the travel industry, such as the high cost of airfare or hotels,” said Faust.

“This is the first time I’ve ever cruised more than once a year,” said Ashley Foxx, an attendee on a cruise.

Foxx is saving big on the cruise she’s currently on, sailing from Florida to the Bahamas, St. Thomas, and St. Martin.

“Oh, it’s incredibly cheap compared to flying to each of these destinations. I spent probably at least $10,000 less than what it would have cost me to fly into a destination and then go to three different ports,” said Foxx.

The biggest deals come from what the industry calls “drive-to-cruises.” This is when you drive to the cruise terminal rather than fly there.

“Let’s say, you know, if you live within driving distance of San Diego right now, you can travel to Mexico in November for less than $300 per person,” said Faust.

And to look at some of these prices, a four-night Bahamas cruise on the MSC Meraviglia in December costs $30 a night per person. On the Carnival Conquest, it’s $37 a night.

Just keep in mind, some of these lower prices may not offer things like wifi or food, so be sure to read the fine print.