Stretch Your Dollar: CT colleges, universities rank among ‘Best Colleges in America’

(WTNH) — Going to college doesn’t have to also mean going into debt.

News 8 is stretching your dollar with why staying close to home for higher education could be good for your bottom line.

Money.com has come out with a list of the “Best Colleges in America,” and a number of Connecticut schools made the list.

Out of more than 700 schools, Yale University ranked the highest of those from Connecticut at number seven.

Here are how some of the other schools ranked:

University of Connecticut – 46

Trinity College – 129

Wesleyan University – 132

University of St. Joseph – 259

Albertus Magnus College -279

Connecticut College – 293

Eastern Connecticut State University – 343.

Fairfield University – 361

Quinnipiac University – 383

Southern Connecticut State University – 516

Sacred Heart University – 586

University of New Haven – 601

The schools are ranked on value.

The site looked at a number of factors to calculate the list from tuition fees, to family borrowing and career earnings. It also considered graduation rates and the cost of the school with an average grant.